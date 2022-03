Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's stylish outing

Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is quite active and popular on Instagram. She has an incredible sense of fashion, as evidenced by her stunning social media photos. She is a fashion glossy favourite for her stylish outings. And yet again, Janhvi made heads turn when she made a stunning appearance at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash in a body-hugging shimmery gown. She also posted a few pictures in the outfit on Instagram and made fans swoon over her enviable curves. Take a look.