Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor aces her fashion

Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mili and it seems like she has decided to make her style the talking point. Post Diwali celebration, Janhvi stepped out in the city for promotions wearing a red hot figure-hugging gown and needless to say, she made several eyes pop out with her stunning appearance. Take a look.