Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Delhi

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most sexiest divas in the industry. She keeps making stunning appearances in the some of the hottest clothes, which she carries well on her enviable body. She was there in the national capital, New Delhi for the launch of Victoria's Secret store and she made it a point to make all heads being turned towards her.