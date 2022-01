Bodycon beauties

Bodycon dresses indubitably make a woman look unbelievably sexier, instantly turning copious heads in her direction. No prizes for guessing that it's the way it clings to the anatomy and accentuates ones curves to the hilt that make these outfits hotter than the rest in a lady's wardrobe. Hence, once again, no prizes for guessing that not everybody displays the confidence to boldly pull them off, though we're all for all body types wearing whatever the heck they please, not giving two hoots about fashion or societal expectations. The reality though is that not everyone wears them. So, we dug out the recent bodycon looks of the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and other hotties who aced them with sass and panache, hoping it gives everybody out there some tips on how to slay these outfits like a boss.