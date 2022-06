Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor in a red shimmery gown

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in Bollywood. Onscreen she must have played girl-next-door roles, but on Instagram the actress’ glamorous avatars always grab everyone’s attention. Janhvi is currently busy with the promotions of her film Good Luck Jerry, and recently, she wore a red shimmery gown and looked super hot in it. The actress captioned it as, “if #Jerry was a cherry.”