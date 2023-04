Janhvi Kapoor exudes oomph with her daring outfit

Janhvi Kapoor has shared some pics in a black gown. The outfit has a hip-high slit with diamond embellishments in the neckline. Janhvi Kapoor is known for her daring outfits and this is one of her boldest ever. The plunging neckline further highlights her curves while the high heels give a towering effect. But catches your attention is the diamond studded garter. Janhvi Kapoor made a big professional annoucement that she is a part of Jr NTR's 30th film. She will be seen in Bawaal this year with Varun Dhawan. Take a look at the smoking hot images of the beauty styled by Mohit Rai..