Janhvi Kapoor stuns in the middle of a desert

She is surely making us sit up with her photoshoots. Yes, Janhvi Kapoor rocked 2021 with her sartorial choices and drool-worthy clicks. Whether it is desi or western wear, this young lady brings in a deadly combo of glamour, mystique and seductiveness in her pics. Janhvi Kapoor is also doing well with three good films in her kitty. The actress has posted some pics from a desert photoshoot. The location looks like Oman or Petra in Jordan. Manish Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Anshula Kapoor flooded Janhvi Kapoor with compliments seeing the pics. Take a look at the stunning pictures…