Janhvi Kapoor, a born slayer!

Today, it is the wedding of Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor. She is tying the knot with long-time beau Karan Boolani. The bride squad of Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have already reached the venue. While Khushi and Shanaya are in lehengas, Anshula is in a red saree. We were yet to spot Janhvi Kapoor outside. However, the actress has posted what looks like her pics for the marriage. She is looking outstanding. Dressed in a shimmering sequined lehenga with a diamond necklace, she looks great. The actress has posed like a bride-to-be leaving fans gushing over her looks and charm. The bridal look suits Janhvi Kapoor like anything. The actress’ look reminds us of her bridal photoshoot a couple of months back where she rocked the ensembles. Take a look at the pics…