Tejasswi Prakash

Actresses are fashion lovers. They are always impeccably dressed. Especially at events and awards functions, divas make sure to pick the best gowns, sarees and outfits to walk the fancy red carpets. Given that it is awards season, we are getting to see some best looks of top actresses. Thigh-slit gowns are still in trend and in recent times, divas have made everyone's jaws drop to the floor by slipping into pretty dangerously high-slit gowns. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of them. At a recent event, she charmed everyone by ditching the regular black and instead opting for a bright yellow gown. She definitely stood out from the rest.