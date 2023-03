Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor turns village belle for a photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved, talked and stalked star kids in the entertainment industry. Janhvi is goofy and childlike and is unafraid of being one. Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for a couple of films including Bawaal, Mr and Mrs Mahi and others. The actress has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects. And in the middle of it all, she has also been dropping pictures online, on her Instagram. Sometimes they are glamorous photoshoots and sometimes vintage kind. And it is the latter one this time. She looks amazing.