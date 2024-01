Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bhaduri's love triangle was the most talked about topic of Bollywood. Amitabh and Jaya were married when the former fell for Rekha. But, Jaya handled the situation in a better way and Amitabh was forced to leave Rekha for his family. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor saw her first deepfake at the age of 15; here's how she responded