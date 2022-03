Image credit: Instagram/ Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli drops the mirror bomb

Nikki Tamboli is one of the gorgeous actresses we have in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nikki is a bombshell and her fans love her outspoken nature. She is a DIVA and her outfits often grab attention of the masses. They are classy and hot! And she recently shared pictures on a mirror ensemble. The gown is from Megha Kapoor couture. It is strapless but with sleevs also laced with mirrors. Nikki's ensemble also has a thigh-high slit.