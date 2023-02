Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is here to inspire you to keep your New Year's fitness resolution

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the youngsters in the Bollywood industry. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming movies and while there's still time for that, guess what Janhvi Kapoor is doing? She is keeping fit. The gorgeous star kid recently dropped a video, in which we can see the Mili beauty working out really hard in the gym. She does various exercises and doesn't stop till her goal is achieved. Janhvi has been also taking pilates classes. The actress is often spotted outside the class by the paparazzi. And this new video will inspire you'll to keep that New Year's fitness resolution you made.