Kangana Ranaut

Janmashtami 2022 is here. It is time to drench in the devotion of Lord Krishna. Many Bollywood celebrities are considered to be devotees of Lord Krishna. One of them is Kangana Ranaut. She is a devotee of Lord Krishna and celebrates Janmasthami with great enthusiasm. She has even visited the Janmabhumi of Lord Krishna. Every years, she even shares messages for fans wishing on Janmasthami.