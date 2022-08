Image credit: YouTube

Salman Khan – Hello Brother

One of the most famous Govinda / Janmashtami has to be has to be Chandi Ki Daal Par from hello Brother. Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji danced their heart out it in, and at the end of the song the former becomes the perfect Govinda and breaks the matki. Of course, it’s a treat for Salman fans as he is shirtless in the song.