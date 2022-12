Dev Joshi

Actor Dev Joshi who is still known for playing the role of Baal Veer as a child actor left everyone excited with his grown-up avatar in Baalveer 2. He even worked in several ads and the 21-year-old actor has transformed over the years. He has also become a voice artist and gave voice to a character named Nasty in Elex. The actor will also be going 'dearMoon CREW' led by Yusaku Maezawa and has made India proud.