Image credit: Instagram

Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen have great fun together

Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen have been the thickest of friends and they both have grown up to be beautiful women. The two are already internet sensations and enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Jannat and Anushka had a great time together while dining together at a Mumbai restaurant where they captured some of their moments. Take a look.