Image credit: Instagram

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair had refused to shoot any intimate scene and had said that while she was okay with shooting a kiss on hand or forehead but she couldn't agree to do more than that. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Fans call out arrogance of Virat and Chavan family; want Sai to show them their 'damn place'