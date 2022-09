Jannat Zubair Rehmani

Jannat Zubair who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is a proud owner of a house. The actress who is 21 years old has managed to fulfill her dream of buying a new house. She shared a picture on Instagram wherein she was seen standing at the construction site of her new house with her family.