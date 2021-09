Image credit: Instagram/ Neha Adhvik Mahajan

Jannat's bridal avatar

Actress and social media queen Jannat Zubair's latest pictures are going viral on social media. Jannat started her journey in the entertainment world as a child actor. She has grown into a beautiful young belle now. Recently, Jannat Zubair shot for a bridal avatar. Her look was curated by celebrity stylist and make-up artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan. Jannat wore a Reynu Tandon bridal couture. Make-up and hair were done by Neha. Here are some close-up shots of Jannat. She looks ethereal, right?