Jasmin Bhasin on a vacation in Europe

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. She has been a part of successful shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. She also left a strong mark with her stint in reality shows like reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Jasmin is on a vacation in Europe and BollywoodLife has got for you some exclusive pictures of the actress from her Europe tour.