Image credit: Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin's hottest photoshoot

Jasmin Bhasin has become the talk of the town ever since she was seen Bigg Boss 14. Though she didn't lift the trophy but she won audience's hearts with her stint inside the house. She is now all over the internet thanks to the scintillating pictures she shares on Instagram. She recently posted a few pictures from her hottest photoshoot and left her fans mesmerised. Take a look.