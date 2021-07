Image credit: Instagram/Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's heartfelt note

Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday on June 28. She had taken off to Goa for her birthday celebrations with boyfriend Aly Goni and his family. Aly's sister Ilham Goni and her husband, along with their little one took 2 days of flight to be with Jasmin on her special day. For making her day beautiful and special, Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to share a few pictures together and thanked Aly and his family. Along with these pictures, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “You guys took several flights and two days of travelling to make it for my birthday, in these times of pandemic. And did everything to make the day special for me. Love you guys #couldntbebetter #birthdaysquad”