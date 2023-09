South actors who are part of Bollywood now

The lines between Bollywood and the South Indian film industries are blurring. We have filmmakers and actors collaborating irrespective of their region. The idea is to unleash the power of the immense pan India popularity that a film can garner with North and South joining forces. So without much ado, here is a list of South stars who are doing or have done Bollywood films and how much they charged for their roles.