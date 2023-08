Karan Johar slammed for making Kriti Sanon belittle in front of Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar is the biggest cheer leader of Alia Bhatt but at times he goes OTT and when Kriti Sanon had appeared on his show he tried to belittle her by calling Alia Bhatt country's best actress claim netizens and after her National Award win for Mimi the filmmaker was badly mocked for the same all over again.