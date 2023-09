Here's what you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan is all set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The new movie will star Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with South Indian actress Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and more will be seen in key roles. Deepika Padukone will have a unique appearance in the film. There are reports that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt will have cameo roles in the film. Directed by Atlee, the film's bookings are going on in full swing. According to Bollywood Hungama’s report, Jawan is said to be the most expensive film in India which has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. But before the film releases, a look at Nayanthara's fees for Jawan, SRK's experience on working with her and more latest updates about the lady superstar.