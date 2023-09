Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday turns into a desi girl

Dream Girl 2 actress walked down the red carpet in a golden-beige embellished lehenga with an off-the-shoulder bralette set. She completed her ethnic look with a matching embroidered dupatta that was draped on her shoulder. She completed her look with a ring, bracelets, high heels and minimal make-up. Also Read - Saira Banu gets emotional about Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan wins over all, 'If my son had been there he would...'