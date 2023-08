Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have joined forces for Jawan. This is the first time he is working with a South Indian director. Fans are hoping that Jawan will set new records at the Indian box office given how Atlee has his own fan base in Tamil Nadu and other states. Many feel that Shah Rukh Khan might just make Rs 60 crores plus on the opening day. There are a number of makers from the South whom we feel can do great work with Shah Rukh Khan. Here is a list...