Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel is an Indian film director and screenwriter known for crime thriller movies. He primarily works in Kannada films. His upcoming movie is Salaar starring Prabhas. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is touted to be gangster crime drama. The film also Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to release on 28th September 2023. Also Read - Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan turns into villain and fans cannot get over his bald avatar; Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone steal your attention