Jawan fever grips Bollywood celebs

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action-thriller film that was released last week. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati along with other stars. The film has been receiving a lot of love from the masses. Jawan has become the third Hindi film to cross Rs. 300 crores nett in India in 2023. Till date the film has managed to earn Rs. 574.89 crore gross at the worldwide BO in its first weekend. Even Bollywood celebrities have been showering praises on SRK's film. Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and other big celebs are in love with Jawan, here's what they said.