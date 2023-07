Jawan

We are halfway to 2023 and have witnessed some great and not so good movies released this year. As we head to the second half moviegoers can expect a blockbuster year ahead as the film industry offers some big ticket releases. One of them is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. After Pathaan’s success all eyes are on the action thriller Jawan. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Directed by Atlee Kumar the movie is scheduled to release on 7th September 2023.