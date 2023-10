Jawan box office collection day 34: Shah Rukh Khan film remains stable

Bollywood has revived itself at the box office with stupendous success of films like Jawan, Gadar 2 and more. Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has turned out to be the highest grossing film of 2023. Even on its 34th day at the box office, Jawan is generating numbers. As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 1 crore at the box office. It is running at a stable pace. On its fifth Monday, the film made approximately Rs 1.05 crores at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 626.03 crores.