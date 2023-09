Jawan brings a storm at the box office

Jawan is all that we hear! Shah Rukh Khan starrer that released on September 7 has turned out to be a successful venture. It is not surprising given that there was tremendous buzz around the film. All the fans of Shah Rukh Khan were waiting with bated breath to watch the movie in the theatres. The first day, first show ran houseful in most of the theatres nationwide. There were 6 am shows given the demand. Now, the first day box office numbers are out and Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is the King of Bollywood. Here's a breakup of Jawan's day 1 collections.