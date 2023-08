Jawan latest movie updates

Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with well-known South director Atlee for an action thriller called Jawan. The movie is just 12 days away from its release. Apart from Shah Rukh, the cast of Jawan also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and more. The buzz around Jawan is palpable and every couple of hours, new updates surface online about Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie. For all SRKians who are waiting for the movie, we have compiled all the latest updates in this photo story.