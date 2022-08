Shah Rukh Khan REJECTS Don 3

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan has rejected Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. A report in Bollywood Hungama states that he was not fully convinced with the script of the film and hence declined. Farhan Akhtar is working on the script again and hopefully the new one would convince King Khan. As the news hit headlines, SRK fans expressed their disappointment as they are wanting to see him in his Don avatar again. But worry not! SRK has many other films in the pipeline like Jawan and more. Here are all the latest updates about the films.