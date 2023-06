Jawan stuntman praises Shah Rukh Khan for his humility

Jawan stuntman named Saddam called Shah Rukh Khan sweetest banda. He praised the actor for being super kind and full of humility. He revealed that SRK asked him how he is going to do the stunt and also checked about his safety. The actor was worried about his stuntman and kept checking if he is okay. He even took the blame when a shot went wrong. Saddam who was amazed with Shah Rukh Khan said that he is different star among all those he has worked with before.