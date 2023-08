Top 10 most educated South Indian actresses: Sai Pallavi

South Indian actresses are ruling hearts not just with their acting chops but also their conduct. The dignified way in which they conduct themselves has left a lot of fans across the country in awe. Today, we will have a look at the top 10 South Indian actresses who are not just glamorous DIVAs or amazing actresses but are also very well-educated. First up, we have the Premam and Fidaa beauty, Sai Pallavi. She holds an MBBS degree. Yep, she is a doctor. Sai studied at the TBILISI State Medical University in Coimbatore. Like Sai Pallavi, we have a lot of beauties with brains in the South industry.