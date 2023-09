Shah Rukh Khan owns multi-crore properties

Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan owns a multi crore property at Palm Jumeirah, which was gifted to him by Nakheel, a Dubai-based property developer. According to Siasat, King Khan's property in Dubai is worth around Rs 18 crore and is about 14,000 sq ft huge. The luxurious abode has six huge bedrooms, two controlled garages, a private pool with a beach view, and more. This property was designed by Gauri Khan.