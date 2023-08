Celebs who visit temple before the release of their films

Bollywood celebrities are quite religious and some even superstitious when it comes to their film's release. From the names of their films to the mahurat of songs and trailer release, they plan everything to ensure success. Visiting popular shrines and temples is also one of their ways to get luck on their side before their big projects hit the screens. Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, stars have visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Ajmer Sharif, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Vaishno Devi temple and more places before the release of their films. Take a look.