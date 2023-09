Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi received threats from politicians?

Vijay Sethupathy played the lead antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer new movie Jawan. The actor recently made news when Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan revealed the reason for his exit from his biopic. Muralitharan in an interview shared that Vijay was under tremendous pressure. His family was being threatened too. Vija still wanted to do the biopic but the cricketer felt, his story should not affect Vijay Sethupathi's life or career in any way. The actor was threatened because of a misquote the cricketer made. Politicians did not want him to play the cricketer's role. Well, that's shocking, no? Anyway, there are more celebs who received threats and for various reasons. From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar and more celebs on the list.