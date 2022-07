Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan

The lines between Bollywood and the South film industry are blurring. We have many stars from down South making their Bollywood debut soon and vice versa. The latest we hear is that Thalapthy Vijay is going to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film titled Jawan. The film is being directed by South filmmaker Atlee. A report in indiaglitz.com states that Thalapthy Vijay will be working for free in this film. He has a cameo and he has allotted a day to shoot for the same. Here's looking at other stars who have not charged even a single penny to star in movies.