Shah Rukh Khan - The OG box office king

While Bollywood grappled to keep up pace with mighty South Indian films at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan swooped in with his Pathaan and proved that he is the OG box office king. Pathaan that released in January this year created havoc at the box office. The film became the highest grossing Bollywood film. He indeed revived the status of Bollywood at the box office by minting humongous money with his film Pathaan. And it looks like Shah Rukh Khan has a plan in place to continue being the box office king for the upcoming years. Here's how.