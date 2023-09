Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes one of the most expensive films ever

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's action-thriller film Jawan is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, as per India Today. The film has been shot on a massive budget and has become the most expensive film ever. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Also Read - Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi answer seven funny questions about the film