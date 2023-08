Jawan Vs Salaar: Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan promise clash of the titans at the box office

Indian film trade has its fingers crossed. After the huge success of Gadar 2, they want Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Salaar to be all time blockbusters. If that happens, 2023 will turn out to be historic for the Indian film industry. Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are huge stars in India and abroad. While one is termed as a box office dinosaur, Shah Rukh Khan is a proven Badshah since the 90s. Fans, trade experts, exhibitors are cued onto every statistic of Jawan and Salaar like it is a India Vs Pakistan finale match. Here is a round-up of the main developments so far.