Jaya Bachchan hits it out of the park with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Jaya Bachchan plays the cold-hearted matriarch in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She plays Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, a strict businesswoman and matriarch of Rocky's family. She is controlling and very mean. Jaya Bachchan has aced her role as Dhanlakshmi. And she has been getting praise from everyone. Shweta Bachchan was also singing praises of her mom after watching her in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And in this gallery, we will explore more such celebs who hit the bull's eye with one role and character.