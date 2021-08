Jee Le Zaraa

After much hearsay for years, the female version of Dil Chahta Hai has officially been launched, with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt hoping onto the road trip that also see Farhan Akhtar back in the Director’s chair after more a decade. And as we revel in Bollywood’s first, true-blue, all-girls fun film, our minds can’t help but race to other possible casting coups in similar projects that may be women-centric in terms of its actors, but not necessarily women-oriented in terms of its plot; let’s call them universal plots where gender constraints don’t apply. So, what are you waiting for? Check out our wish-list below: