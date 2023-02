Jeh Ali Khan's birthday bash was a cozy affair

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi has turned two today. The toddler was seen in the afternoon outside the residence of his grandfather Randhir Kapoor. Later, there was a small party at the residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Angad Bedi was seen with his kids Mehr and Guriq. Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie also attended along with his friend Shivaan Dwivedi. Karisma Kapoor came with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj. Take a look at the pics.