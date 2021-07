Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Meet Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s second baby Jeh

Ever since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made the announcement that they were going to become parents for the second time, there was a lot of curiosity for Taimur’s to-be-sibling. He finally arrived in February this year. Unlike their first child Taimur, Saif and Kareena have been very particular about Jeh when it comes to his pictures. Even his name was revealed recently. It’s a very unique name indeed and we thought of giving it a filmy spin. We must say that we adore him and this is our way to show our love. Have a look: