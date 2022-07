Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

What a surprise! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now Mr and Mrs. In a low-key wedding at a drive through chapel in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged their wedding vows. It is after 20 years that they finally got married. Earlier, they were engaged in 2003, however, they called it quits then. Now, after years, they fell in love again and are married. Here's looking at all their other marriages that failed over the years.