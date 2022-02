Image credit: Instagram/ Entertainment Tonight

Jennifer Lopez is the Jane of the Jungle

Jennifer Lopez is one helluva hottie. The actress, songstress and dancer is the women of every man's dream. However, Jennifer's heart belongs to Ben Affleck. The actress is a DIVA and a fashion icon. However, we came across some pictures that highlight how much Jennifer loves sustainable fashion. Jennifer's iconic 2000's Grammy look is still imprinted on the minds of her fans. And after that, the Maid in Manhattan actress has flaunted her love for the jungle print many times. And today, we will be having a dekko at the same.